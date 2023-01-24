In 2022, Colorado lost 745 lives to traffic fatalities, the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981, according to preliminary data. This is a 57% increase from just 10 years ago and includes a record number of pedestrians and motorcyclists.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Revenue recently convened to discuss the current state of roadway safety in Colorado and urge Coloradans to reduce risky driving behaviors such as speeding, aggressive driving, driving under the influence and distracted driving. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?