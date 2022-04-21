Veritas quintet takes stage at Delta Performing Arts Center

The Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association (DMCCA) presents the male vocal group, Veritas, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave, on Tuesday, April 26.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; performance begins at 7.
This will be the final concert for the 2021-2022 season, the association’s 73rd season.
Veritas is a male vocal quintet of three tenors, one baritone, and one bass. Together since 2012, this group’s members have backgrounds in opera, musical theater, rock, gospel, and pop to create the “wall of sound” for which they have become known. They will vary the performance with a cappella, piano accompaniment and some orchestral tracks.
The combination of these talents will be showcased by a program called Decades, including a few beloved hymns and patriotic standards intermingled with hits from the 20s/30s, 40s/50s, 60s/70s, and today. These five strong voices blend beautifully to present such favorites as Stardust, Over the Rainbow, Phantom of the Opera, as well as recognizable favorites from Simon and Garfunkel to the band Chicago.
Veritas offers highly artistic arrangements sure to capture the hearts of every listener. The group’s five-part harmony is rich, smooth and lush. And their way with the audience is smooth and easy.
At the April 26th concert, a preview of the 74th season (2022-2023) of the DMCCA will be debuted. The 74th season will include the following five groups:
• Backtrack Vocals which is a mixed five-person A Cappella group which transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal arrangements.
• David Osborne who is a romantic solo piano performer whose music includes romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic, and Broadway show tunes.
• Dan Miller’s Cowboy Revue which is the best of cowboy/Americana music, along with a bit of bluegrass and gospel.
• The Hall Sisters, a classic sister ensemble with vocals and instruments for a combination of the earthy vibe of Lady A and the soulful harmony of the Carpenters, all blended with the energy of country-pop with a nod to famous sisters’ acts of the past.
• How Sweet It Is! – A tribute to James Taylor by Nashville-based Steve Leslie.
Single admission tickets for the Veritas performance are available at the door for $20/adult and $5/student. DMCCA also offers a special bonus on April 26 — anyone who purchases a season ticket for the 74th season at the cost of $45/adult, $15/student, $95/family will have the Veritas performance as a bonus at no cost.
For more information, contact Bob, 970-835-4480; or Connie, 970-249-4308 or visit the website at www.deltamontroseconcerts.com.