Wanted: A veteran family or two in need of a merry Christmas.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is continuing its tradition of providing Christmas gifts and Christmas dinner to local families whose members include a veteran, and who are in need of help.
The alliance has three groups lined up, ready to “adopt” such families for Christmas, but right now, no families have stepped forward to inform Welcome Home of the need.
Eligible families should call WHAF at 970-765-2210 and speak with Amy Eifling or April Heard to communicate their needs and possibly be connected with adopters.
“We want to do it. The people I have waiting to adopt, that’s really what they want to do,” Eifling said.
