Veterans' center hosting USAF band; Nashville songwriters in upcoming concerts

The Falconaires, the official jazz ensemble of The United States Air Force Academy Band, will perform a free community concert from 5 — 6:30 p.m. July 4, at the Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
This is proudly presented by the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans/Warrior Resource Center.
The Falconaires’ performances include music that spans multiple generations and honors the rich tradition of the famous big bands led by historic figures such as Count Basie, and former Air Force musicians Sammy Nestico and Major Glenn Miller.
Moreover, the Falconaires continue to inspire America’s art form to reach new heights by presenting unique, artistic compositions created by its talented Airmen.
Nationally recognized within the jazz community, the “Falcs” connect the United States Air Force with international audiences through their concerts and performances at prestigious music conventions and festivals, including the Jazz Educator’s Network, the Music Educators National Conference, MusicFest Canada, the Montreaux Detroit Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, and the Telluride Jazz Celebration.
One of two Air Force premier bands, The U.S. Air Force Academy Band is a sixty-member organization that performs for millions of people each year, supporting United States Air Force Academy strategic community engagement, admissions and recruiting in more than 400 missions throughout the 48 contiguous states.
Additionally, the band executes a demanding performance schedule in support of the four thousand cadets of the Air Force Academy’s cadet wing, the faculty and the staff. The band’s performances also support the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Space Command along with multiple community partners in Colorado Springs and the greater Pikes Peak region.
Highly recruited and rigorously auditioned, each member of the band brings a wealth of educational and professional experience to every performance, maintaining a tradition of musical excellence, one of the band’s core values. The United States Air Force Academy Band and the Falconaires appear on behalf of the United States Air Force Academy Superintendent.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is also again hosting Freedom Sings USA/Colorado, which pairs award-winning Nashville songwriters with local veterans, who collaborate for a day to tell each veteran’s story through song.
There will be a free community concert, also at the amphitheater, on July 8, from 6 — 9 p.m. This will feature the songs created from the veterans’ experience as well as the songwriters’ top hits. Donations are accepted for the WHAFV; cash bar and food trucks available.