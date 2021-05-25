At long last, it’s time for coffee at the Warrior Resource Center.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is resuming its popular veterans coffees starting June 3, after putting them on hold for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The coffees are held to give veterans a place where they can meet exclusively with each other and connect. They are held in Montrose each Thursday and monthly in Ridgway, Nucla and Cedaredge.
In Montrose, the coffees resume from 8 - 10 a.m. June 3 at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way.
The second Tuesday of each month, veterans coffees are held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway, 604 Clinton St.
On the second Wednesday of each month, Nucla coffees take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Hopkins Field Airport, 2796 DD Road.
The Cedaredge coffees take place the third Tuesday of each month, also from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Pondy, 220 W. Main.
Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans isn’t just bringing back coffees. The advocacy group also has several upcoming events.
From 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 29, a Memorial Day fundraiser, featuring a chili cook-off, classic cars, pin-up models, vendors and more takes place at the Looney Bean parking lot (near Target).
The event is presented by Darling Dames of Colorado and the Black Canyon Classics Car Club, with proceeds to benefit the alliance.
Upcoming events in June include the Freedom Festival from 5 - 7 p.m. June 18 at The Bridges Golf and Country Club; the seventh-annual golf tournament on June 19, starting with registration at 7:30 a.m. and, on June 30, Freedom Sings USA Colorado joins the alliance in presenting the second-annual community concert. The concert is from 6 - 8 p.m. at The Bridges. The free concert showcases the work of award-winning songwriters who are coming to Montrose as part of Welcome Home’s veteran retreat, June 28 - 30. The songwriters meet with veterans to hear their stories and put them to music. Info: freedomsingsusaco.org.
