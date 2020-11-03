Events to help the public remember the contribution of veterans have been announced locally and in Ridgway. These include film screenings and a dinner, as detailed below.
• Nov. 10 and 12
Veterans Day film screenings at the Ute Indian Museum, in partnership with Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans.
11 a.m.: “The Warrior Tradition” documentary tells the story of Native Americans in the United States military.
1 p.m.: “True Whispers” documentary tells the personal story of Navajo Code Talkers.
• Nov. 11
1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: “The Warrior Tradition” documentary will be shown.
Capacity for all shows is 40 people. RSVP to reserve seats at https://tinyurl.com/museumvet. (Scroll down after being redirected to select the preferred date and film.)
The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road.
• Nov. 12
Ridgway Christian Center, 120 Redcliff Drive in Ridgway, invites veterans and their families for a free, home-cooked lunch, from 11:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12. Info: 970-626-5243.
