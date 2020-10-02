Veterans group to host golf scramble

The sixth-annual Freedom Festival golf tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Bridges golf course in Montrose. The one-day tournament will feature a four-player scramble team format and a silent auction. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10.
Costs per player will be $100 each and includes 18 holes, cart, range balls, awards and a lunch.
It’s sponsored by the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit veterans’ programs in Montrose, Delta, Ouray and San Miguel counties.
The WHAFV in 2011 opened the Warrior Resource Center on east Main in Montrose for veterans seeking assistance with veterans programs, support and activities. To date, more than 2,900 veterans and spouses have utilized the WRC. Programs include VA assistance, employment, mental health counseling, homelessness. These services are provided free of charge.
For those interesting in putting together a team or providing sponsor support at a variety of levels, contact April Heard, administrative assistant, or Mike Trickey, executive director, at 970-765-2210. Or, use the WHAFV website: WHAFV.org. It is a 501©3 non-profit supported by volunteers and funded by community donations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.