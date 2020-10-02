Veterans group to host golf scramble

Players take advantage of the nice weather to hit balls on the practice range at The Bridges. 

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

The sixth-annual Freedom Festival golf tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Bridges golf course in Montrose. The one-day tournament will feature a four-player scramble team format and a silent auction. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10.

Costs per player will be $100 each and includes 18 holes, cart, range balls, awards and a lunch.

It’s sponsored by the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit veterans’ programs in Montrose, Delta, Ouray and San Miguel counties.

The WHAFV in 2011 opened the Warrior Resource Center on east Main in Montrose for veterans seeking assistance with veterans programs, support and activities. To date, more than 2,900 veterans and spouses have utilized the WRC. Programs include VA assistance, employment, mental health counseling, homelessness. These services are provided free of charge.

For those interesting in putting together a team or providing sponsor support at a variety of levels, contact April Heard, administrative assistant, or Mike Trickey, executive director, at 970-765-2210. Or, use the WHAFV website: WHAFV.org. It is a 501©3 non-profit supported by volunteers and funded by community donations.

