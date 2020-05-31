Virtual fly-fishing camp offered to teens

Maddi Grossman tying on a fly. 

 (Submitted photo/Anne Janik, Friends of Youth and Nature)

Colorado Trout Unlimited is offering a virtual fly-fishing camp for teens ages 14 -18, during June and July.

Teens will learn about watersheds, native Colorado fish species, aquatic bugs, stream flow and more, and then can take their families on a field trip to their own outdoor lab. Participants will also learn about conservation and  fly-fishing careers.

This is a five-event camp experience. The first session begins June 10 and each week there is a new session on Wednesdays.

The camp is free, but requires an internet connection, Zoom-capable device, and access to social media (Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok).

Pre-register at coloradotu.salsalabs.org/coloradotuteenlive.

