Virtual fly-fishing camp offered to teens

Colorado Trout Unlimited is offering a virtual fly-fishing camp for teens ages 14 -18, during June and July.
Teens will learn about watersheds, native Colorado fish species, aquatic bugs, stream flow and more, and then can take their families on a field trip to their own outdoor lab. Participants will also learn about conservation and fly-fishing careers.
This is a five-event camp experience. The first session begins June 10 and each week there is a new session on Wednesdays.
The camp is free, but requires an internet connection, Zoom-capable device, and access to social media (Instagram, Facebook or Tik Tok).
Pre-register at coloradotu.salsalabs.org/coloradotuteenlive.
