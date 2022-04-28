The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies will soon begin an overlay project on state highways in and near Montrose.
Work will take place on U.S. 50 on the north side of Montrose from milepoints 86-91.7, as well as on U.S. 550 in Montrose from milepoints 126.4-130.
This means improvements will take place in Montrose County from the intersection of 6075/Harvest Road, between Olathe and Montrose, to Otter Road on the southern edge of Montrose.
Work will also take place on frontage roads between Harvest Road and La Salle Road.
The public is invited to attend a virtual outreach meeting on Tuesday, May 3, from 5-6 p.m, to learn more about the project and traffic impacts.
The meeting will be a Zoom call and attendees are invited to join via https://tinyurl.com/codotmont50 (This link redirects to the Zoom link provided by CDOT. Log on before 5 on May 3 to ensure you can access the link.)
The project will improve the drivability for motorists on these busy stretches of highway in Montrose County. Additional project work will include epoxy pavement marking, rumble strips, delineators, bridge joints, and installation of a median area inlet.
All work on the project is anticipated to end in late September. Starting the week of May 15, motorists should anticipate slightly longer travel time when traveling on U.S. 50 and the frontage roads between Olathe and Montrose. The longer travel time will usually take place between the hours of 7 p.m and 7 a.m., from Sunday evening through Friday morning.
Traffic impacts
• Lane closures are only allowed at night.
• No detours anticipated. Motorists may encounter alternating lane closures with wait times up to 15 minutes during night work.
• Two through lanes in each direction and turn lanes will remain open during the day.
• Loads wider than 12 feet will be restricted through the work zone Sunday through Thursday night from 7 p.m. — 7 a.m.
If you have questions or concerns or if you would like to be added to our public outreach contact list to receive construction updates:
• Call the project information line at: 970-316-1145;
