The National Park Service will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, July 13, from 5 - 7 p.m. to share information on the draft wilderness and backcountry management plan and environmental assessment for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
The public is encouraged to attend this virtual event.
To access the meeting by phone, call 415-527-5035 and enter the passcode: 2764 027 4234.
The virtual public meeting will be a chance for the public to learn from managers and planners of the draft wilderness and backcountry management plan and environmental assessment for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
The draft plan proposes a management framework that would maintain or improve wilderness and backcountry conditions in the two units. To accomplish this, the draft plan proposes updated management zones and desired conditions to provide a spectrum of wilderness and backcountry opportunities, to enhance public understanding of wilderness character and backcountry values, and to restore, preserve, and enhance wilderness character and resources in backcountry lands.
The draft plan also includes an updated climbing management plan, monitoring strategy, identified visitor capacities, and commercial services analysis for wilderness and backcountry lands.
