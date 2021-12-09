Christmastime is upon us and once again, a local couple is working hard to bring holiday cheer to shut-in senior citizens.
After having to hit pause last year due to COVID concerns, Norm and Lexy Stevenson will again be delivering full turkey dinners to seniors through Montrose Christmas Meals, but they need others to pitch in by volunteering.
Volunteer drivers are needed at Friendship Hall at 10:30 a.m. Christmas to collect and drop off the meals to those who have registered in advance for one.
The Stevensons are taking reservations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. now through Dec. 23.
They also need to be sure of having enough volunteer drivers.
People who want to reserve a meal or who want to help with delivery are asked to call Norm at 970-275-3300 as soon as possible.
The Stevensons have purchased the food they will be preparing with assistance from other volunteers who are already slated for the kitchen work.
“We need drivers to call us. We need people interested in getting a meal,” Lexy said.
The Stevensons began their tradition of taking seniors Christmas dinner roughly two decades ago, fueled by donations and “God’s blessings,” Lexy said.
“It’s just the love of the community. We moved here in 2002 and the community was so warm and friendly to us,” she said. “We just liked giving back. We feel like that’s one of the blessings we can do and we enjoy reaching out and helping the elderly people.”
People can make donations in support of Montrose Christmas Meals through the Montrose Community Foundation, at montrosecf.org. Be sure to designate the donation for Montrose Christmas Meals.
Donations made through the foundation may be eligible for a tax credit.
Donations also may be made by mail to P.O. Box 3178, Montrose, CO 81402.
