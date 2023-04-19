Volunteers get high to help CDOT improve traffic safety

A clinic volunteer takes Wana cannabis edible before mock impairment testing. (Submitted photo/CDOT)

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation gathered volunteers in a local hotel conference room and offered them cannabis edibles — all in the name of science and safety. Audience on-lookers included marijuana industry professionals, law enforcement and state government leaders.

The event was part of a training by CDOT to educate employees of cannabis businesses on the observable signs and symptoms of impairment, specifically, how cannabis impacts a person’s ability to drive. The workshop included information on how law enforcement detects impairment and a class on the visible indicators of impairment from cannabis. 



