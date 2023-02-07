The calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife came in at a steady clip last year — about 50, reporting bear activity in Delta County, particularly in the Cedaredge and the North Fork Valley areas.
CPW is now launching a volunteer “Bear Aware” group of trained volunteers who can help educate their communities about ways to reduce human-bear conflict. The Cedaredge/North Fork group would function similarly to other such volunteer groups in the state.
“CPW relies on thousands of volunteers across Colorado to help with our mission to perpetuate the wildlife resources of the state,” said CPW Southwest Region Education and Volunteer Coordinator Catherine Brons, in a news release announcing the Delta County program.
“We have seen the power of other Bear Aware groups across the state and know we can replicate those results through this new group in Cedaredge and the North Fork Valley.”
As human population increases across the West and in places like the North Fork Valley, the potential for human-bear conflict also grows. CPW spokesman John Livingston said that although many Coloradans are well aware of how to discourage bears from coming to their homes or property, newcomers aren’t always educated. The volunteer Bear Aware groups are a way for them to hear it from their neighbors and to receive local advice.
“I think it’s important to recognize a lot of people in Colorado know the drill, but all it takes is one person in your neighborhood to have an attractant out. It takes that community-wide effort to keep not only the people safe, but also the bears,” Livingston said.
Bears spend much of their time foraging for food, especially as they pack on pounds to survive hibernation, and when emerging from hibernation in spring. The easier it is to access a food source, the more likely the bear is to try — and to keep coming back.
A bear that becomes habituated to humans poses a danger and is also itself in danger. Too many human-bear conflicts can result in the bear being relocated and, in some cases, euthanized.
Trash is a significant attractant for a hungry bruin, as are things like bird feeders, fruit trees and even pet food. One of the biggest issues behind the bear encounters in Delta County has indeed been trash storage, Livingston said.
But some parts of Delta County where the Bear Aware group is being coordinated do not have a trash service, Livingston said. People may load their own trucks up with trash to drive it to a disposal site and he said there have been several incidents of bears getting into the refuse. Additionally, in Cedaredge, community dumpsters have been proving easy for bears to get into, he said.
Some of the Bear Aware group’s work will be looking at ways in which trash might be stored more securely. Such groups have seen success in accessing grant funds, when they work with communities, to prioritize needs for tools such as pricey bear-resistant trash containers, Livingston also said.
“We can get groups to band together and realize there are ways to prevent situations,” he said. “ … in the meantime, until those tools can be utilized or put in place, simple things like keeping trash inside, or being able to lock down different containers, can certainly help.”
As the agency's news release describes it, Bear Aware is essentially a network of trained CPW volunteers who help their neighbors and communities reduce conflicts and co-exist with black bears.
Volunteer efforts aim to teach human responsibility to help prevent problems between humans and bears. This role can involve answering questions and offering practical advice.
Volunteers may distribute information to the public in areas where conflicts occur, post signs, go door to door talking to neighbors, meet with campers/organizations/clubs, support educational programs and volunteer at information booths and parades.
Prospective volunteers need to be at least 18, although some project opportunities may be available for high school students. Volunteers should have good judgment and decision-making skills, as well as the ability to talk with and empathize with people.
Those interested need to apply and be interviewed, as well as complete CPW’s mandatory, in-person training.
This training entails black bear biology, conflicts with humans, CPW management and policies, how volunteers fit in and logistics for working with local wildlife officers. Active volunteers will be supplied with a volunteer uniform and education materials to provide to the public.
“This is a meaningful opportunity for volunteers to engage with their local communities, receive quality ongoing education in bear conservation and human-bear coexistence and be part of a team while supporting CPW staff,” Brons said.
The big push is to have a good and varied pool of volunteers, so there will be enough people to help throughout the North Fork Valley. CPW also hopes to have people ready to go starting toward the end of March, as bears emerge from hibernation. Volunteers are needed through November.
“We would like to have good representation across that valley,” Livingston said.
“We see real results when members of our communities can come together to address the issues we are facing,” CPW wildlife officer Codi Inloes-Williams said, also in the news release. “When managing human-bear conflict, it takes all of us doing our part for the benefit of our neighbors and the bears.”
Those interested in applying for this opportunity can sign up through CPW Connect, cpwconnect.state.co.us, CPW’s volunteer management system. Once registered for CPW Connect, the application for the Cedaredge/North Fork Valley Bear Aware group will be available at cpw.info/BearAwareNF.