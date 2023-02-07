The calls to Colorado Parks and Wildlife came in at a steady clip last year — about 50, reporting bear activity in Delta County, particularly in the Cedaredge and the North Fork Valley areas.

CPW is now launching a volunteer “Bear Aware” group of trained volunteers who can help educate their communities about ways to reduce human-bear conflict. The Cedaredge/North Fork group would function similarly to other such volunteer groups in the state.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

