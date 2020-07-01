Voters recall Sheriff Lance FitzGerald and elect Justin Perry as Ouray County Sheriff

Ouray County Sheriff Lance FitzGerald, who came into office on a narrow win of 11 votes, was on Tuesday recalled by a vote of 2,527 to 196.
Voters at the same time chose Justin Perry to replace FitzGerald, electing Perry with 1,725 votes, over the 964 votes current Undersheriff Ted Wolfe garnered.
Perry will not be sworn in until after election results are certified and overseas ballots counted. FitzGerald remains sheriff until that time. Results as reported by the Ouray County clerk are unofficial.
“I definitely got a sense of relief tonight,” Perry said Tuesday night. He said campaigns can be tough. “When it’s done, it sure is a great feeling, especially when you’re successful. I think it’s going to be an incredible time for us,” Perry added.
The man he is replacing, FitzGerald, was elected in 2018 and took office in January, 2019.
His tenure was marred by drunken driving allegations that led to his own deputy arresting him last November.
FitzGerald is set for trial Sept. 29.
FitzGerald’s girlfriend was also arrested, accused of domestic violence. She is set for trial Sept. 9.
This past January, an argument between FitzGerald and the same woman brought Loveland police to the hotel room where he was staying for a state sheriffs’ association conference. No charges were filed, but a bipartisan recall committee subsequently formed and sought his ouster via ballot box.
Perry was previously Ouray’s police chief and before that, a longtime officer with the Montrose Police Department. He most recently was the town administrator for Ouray, and will be providing ad hoc advice for that role through the end of the year.
With the national state of policing very much on his mind, Perry has developed a multi-part focus for his first six months to year as sheriff: policy and procedures; training, staffing, supervision; operations (including major crime investigation and victim services); discipline and internal affairs structure and how citizen complaints are handled; reporting structure with accountability for what deputies do; evidence handling procedures and community policing and transparency.
“There are some major improvements that have to happen,” Perry said, referring not only to the agency, but also to what he is hearing and seeing across a nation, roiled in recent months by police custody deaths, the arrests of officers deemed responsible, protests, and in some cases, riots.
“When we know a problem exists, we have to change. I really need a good 60 to 90 days to assess where we’re at (in Ouray) before I make drastic changes so I know what areas,” Perry said.
“ … when I think of a recall, if we are in need of a cleanup effort, it would be changing the perception of how people view law enforcement. That’s going to take time.”
So will building trust so that people see the OCSO as a credible agency, he added.
“These things are things that have to happen, because that has been lost over the past year with our current sheriff,” Perry said.
He will draw on his experience as Ouray’s police chief and his previous progression through the ranks at the Montrose Police Department.
“My past law enforcement experience has meant everything for preparation for this moment, from initially being a patrol officer and learning about community policing, to where I am at now — through leadership, to the detective role, through sergeant role, then as chief of police of Ouray,” Perry said.
“All of that culminates to where I am today. Had I not had that experience with all of my law enforcement, I would not be here today.”
Perry had already been planning on running for sheriff in the next general election for the office when people began pushing to oust FitzGerald.
“We never anticipated there would be a recall election. Instead of waiting until the next general election and having to go against an incumbent, I thought this was the time I needed to present myself to the citizens as a candidate for sheriff,” said Perry, who added his focus is on the people and achieving a higher level of collaboration.
He invoked Sir Robert Peel’s policing principles. In the 19th century, the founder of the London Metropolitan Police developed principles that include recognizing that the power of police to fulfill their duties depends on public approval of their actions, behavior, and maintaining public trust.
“The office of sheriff is a public office and we should be including the people in that office,” Perry said.
“Right now, we are (in general) in dire need of a positive change in law enforcement.”
Set to join Perry at the OCSO is his pick for undersheriff, Tammy Stroup. Stroup is currently a Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputy and was formerly Ridgway town marshal, as well as a past forensic interviewer at the Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center and a past investigator for the district attorney’s office.
“Tammy brings an incredible level of professionalism and ethics we need as we are building a strong organization. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody but her. We are so excited,” Perry said.
He acknowledged budgetary challenges limit the opportunities to expand resources and programs.
“I am all about adapting to challenges and working through those. There is nothing that is going to be too challenging for us to figure out … or be a barrier of progression,” Perry said.
“I appreciate so much the citizens of Ouray and all the folks that supported me through the entire campaign and race. It is definitely humbling that I’m in this position at this time,” he added.
“I feel honored to have the faith and support of the citizens of Ouray and our surrounding law enforcement agencies.”
