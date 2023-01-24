Coloradans have a chance to help make history by voting in the Historic Colorado Contest, which opens Feb. 1.
Until then, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will share more than 90 contest submissions from the Under 13 division that were named honorable mentions.
The DMV will honor the young Coloradans by sharing the graphics over the next several days on the DMV's Facebook and Twitter as well as the Historic Colorado Contest's webpage.
The Historic Colorado Contest first asked residents to design, and ultimately vote on, the Centennial State’s 150th anniversary license plate.
Coloradans can vote at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado from Feb. 1 until Feb. 15. There Coloradans will be able to vote in two different divisions — 13 and older, and younger than 13. The winning design of the 13-and-older division will be used to make the 150th anniversary license plate.
After the votes have been tallied, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the chosen design as well as present both winners with a $1,000 grant as well as a commemorative license plate.
