The Valley Symphony Association (VSA) announced in a press release on Wednesday that the group’s principal oboist, Nick Carroza, will perform in a live-streamed concert on Sunday, May 24 on VSA’s Facebook page, @valleysymphonyassociation, at 3 p.m.
The live stream is free and will be done in support of the VSA during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Grab a beverage, virtually gather your friends and family, and tune in for an exciting program,” Carozza said in the press release. “I’ll be featuring works by Benjamin Britten, Henri Tomasi, Bela Bartok, and more.”
“The VSA is fortunate to have access to Nick’s musical talent as well as his technical ingenuity to help the VSA present this free concert on Facebook,” said VSA board member Priscilla Fry in the press release. “He is so enthusiastic about the VSA and is so generous with his time and talents, not only as our principal oboist but as a mentor and guest soloist with our sister organization, the Valley Youth Orchestra (VYO).”
Carozza performs oboe/English horn for the Grand Valley Symphony Orchestra. He regularly performs in the Western Colorado concert series, “Russell and Friends”.
Carozza has played the oboe in a variety of settings such as chamber ensembles, orchestras, and concert bands.
“He is truly an exceptional musical talent, and we are so lucky to have him on our side,” said VSA publicist and clarinetist Stacey Ryan in the press release. “He is as warm, friendly, kind, and funny as he is talented — a true joy to listen to — and we fully expect to be reading about him as his career takes off. This concert will give you a little taste of why we are all such fans of Nick as a person and as a musician.”
The VSA Board of Directors is preparing for season 50 after cancelling the season 49 concerts. The performing arts organization will continue to follow recommendations from the City of Montrose, Montrose county, and federal agencies as they evolve from large group gatherings, such as concerts.
For any questions or concerns, call (970) 275-8676 or email info@valleysymphony.net.
