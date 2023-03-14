VSA announces guest conductor for April concerts

The Valley Symphony Association announces Steven Aguilo-Arbues of Denver will guest conduct the orchestra at its spring concerts.
The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Performances will feature both the orchestra and chorus.
Katy Kristoffersen is in her second year as the VSA Chorus conductor. The concert partner is Bank of the West, and the concert theme is, Pop Stars & Superheroes.
“We’re excited to welcome Steven as our orchestra guest conductor for the April concerts,’” VSA President Hartland H. Clubb, Jr. said.
Aguiló-Arbues earned his professional studies certificate and master of music degree from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. He has an active career as a conductor, chorus master, vocal coach, recitalist, and producer, and has performed as a solo and collaborative pianist throughout Spain, Italy, Peru and the United States, including Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Aguiló-Arbues has had the privilege of studying under notable conducting pedagogues including Larry Rachleff (Rice University), David Effron (Indiana University), Edoardo Müller (Metropolitan Opera) and David Gilbert (New York Philharmonic). In 2016, he was chosen as an orchestral conducting fellow with the Miami Music Festival.
“Music has the power to engage the mind, stir the heart, and reinvigorate the soul, no matter your age,” Aguiló-Arbues said. “I feel privileged to make great music with the musicians of the VSA and have fun sharing it with the community.”
His love for opera has led him to work on more than 70 productions throughout the United States and Italy. He has coached singers who have gone on to sing with opera companies around the world, including the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
Conducting engagements during the 2022/2023 season include concerts with Denver’s Inside the Orchestra, the Central City Opera, Boulder Opera, and Opera Fort Collins. Recent positions include artistic director and conductor for The Renaissance Project Choir (Boulder), music director for Boulder Opera, and program/music director of studio artists at Sarasota Opera, and being appointed artistic director of Opera Fort Collins.
Part of the selection process will be encouraging audience input about each guest conductor immediately following each performance. Feedback will be compiled to help the VSA conductor search committee reach a decision in May, when they expect to announce the new conductor.
“We hope people will be eager to participate in this important process,” Clubb said. “This decision is a vital one — one that will help us continue to bring classical music to life on the Western Slope.”
As an incentive to participate, a beautiful hand-painted violin will be awarded as the prize in a drawing that will highlight the orchestra conductor search. Audience members who complete a guest conductor survey at any of the December, February, and April concerts will be entered into the drawing that will take place at the final April concert.
For information, news on the 2022-2023 season, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or at ValleySymphony.net. Tickets are available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.) and in Montrose at Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E. Niagara Road) and Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St).
