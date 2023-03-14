VSA announces guest conductor for April concerts

Steven Aguilo-Arbues. (Courtesy photo)

The Valley Symphony Association announces Steven Aguilo-Arbues of Denver will guest conduct the orchestra at its spring concerts.

The concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Performances will feature both the orchestra and chorus.



