VSA announces guest conductor for Christmas concerts

Troy Raper. (Courtesy photo/VSA)

Special to the MDP

The Valley Symphony Association announces musician, educator, and Colorado native Troy Raper will guest conduct the orchestra at the annual Christmas by Candlelight concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 4.



