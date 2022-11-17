The Valley Symphony Association orchestra conductor search committee has narrowed the field of finalists from throughout the U.S. and Europe to three individuals: Troy Raper from Grand Junction, Charlotte Ruth Harrison from Orem Utah, and Steven Aguilo-Arbues from Denver.

The search committee is made up of VSA musician members and chaired by Charles Latshaw, music director of the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra and Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.



