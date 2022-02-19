VSA winter concert spotlights Seasons of Love in Song and Overture

Spanning periods and emotions, our February winter concert is all about drama — musical drama that tells a story. From the depth of despair to the apex of exhilaration, these songs are filled with passion. From lush to poignant, quiet to dramatic, tonight’s selections span 500 years, from the late 1600s to the 20th century.
Music lovers will no doubt recognize many of the pieces. I’m not sure whether to be thankful or sad that most you’ll only have heard in cartoons like Warner Brothers’ Bugs Bunny. Warner Brothers was fond of setting their zany cartoons to the classics, thus exposing a larger audience to the beauty of orchestral music. However, there are some more contemporary pieces that you might recognize from more personal experience such as the Selections from Porgy and Bess by George Gershwin.
It is extremely fitting that this concert is poignant and laden with emotions, because the VSA is also experiencing similar feelings. This concert marks a bittersweet ending as we say goodbye to our long-time concertmaster, Debra TenNapel, whose tenure with VSA stretches from 2005-2022. She will play her final solos. Her leadership, commitment, teaching abilities, and love of music will be deeply missed.
This is also a happy beginning for us as we welcome Katy Kristoffersen, our new chorus director, as this evening’s piano soloist.
Katy will be conducting her first chorus-only concert with next month with Flashback to the 70s, a tip-of-the-hat to the VSA’s founding in 1970. Spanning one of the most diverse musical decades of all time, the spring choral concert will take you on a journey highlighting the best of American-born rock and pop — we’ll even get soulful and funky. From hits by James Taylor to The Beatles, Jerry Garcia to Paul Simon, this concert is full of songs people of all ages know and love.
Did you know that part of the human brain interprets change as a threat and releases hormones that trigger fear, fight, or flight? Our bodies are hardwired to actually protect us from anything new and different. And yet, life is all about change. For those of you old enough to remember the 1970s, our Flashback to the 70s concert should trigger all kinds of memories and remind you of all the things that have changed since those days.
And remember that change is not bad: it’s just something new — and hopefully exciting. I say that to prepare you as additional changes to the VSA Orchestra and Chorus are coming in Season 51, and I promise these will be extremely interesting and fun.
We are working hard to further define who and what we are, to spread music to more and more people in our communities, and to build a love of music in everyone who hears us.
