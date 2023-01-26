The Valley Symphony Association presents “Young Composers: Be Inspired!,” on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
Presented with season partner Cimarron Wealth Management and concert partner Montrose Regional Health, performances celebrating the young composer’s journey, past and present, will be held at the Montrose Pavilion and feature both the orchestra and chorus.
The orchestra will treat audiences to a creative presentation of movements from the first symphonies of five classical masters, while the chorus will highlight an arc of three contemporary Western Slope composers.
To help young people in the audience get a taste for the young composer’s passion, there will be an interactive element included at the performance.
“As an added feature to this unique and inspiring concert, we will invite a willing, young audience member to the stage to interactively create and build a composition with members of the orchestra and chorus — live!” VSA Chorus conductor Katy Kristoffersen said.
“Think of it as a musical choose-your-own-adventure," she added. “This young person will stand on the conductor's podium and build a composition with the biggest, live musical toolkit possible. It’s an incredible opportunity to glimpse into the composer’s experience and use the sounds of our fabulous ensemble as paint on a very large musical canvas.”
More than 100 musicians ranging in age from teens to octogenarians comprise the VSA, a regional, all-volunteer performing arts organization. The 51-year-old nonprofit is looking to capture the attention of all families, students, and music lovers to attend their winter concerts.
“On Feb. 4 and 5, we look to inspire everyone and hope to see lots of young people in the audience,” Kristoffersen said. “It’ll be a musical experience unlike any the Western Slope has ever seen!”
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and online at ValleySymphony.net.
Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St.), in Montrose at Colorado Smiles (601 S. Third St.) and at season partner Cimarron Wealth Management (1731 E Niagara Road), and at the door on event days.
