The Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging schools to participate in Walk and Roll Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to promote and practice pedestrian and road safety among classmates, families, and caregivers.

Organizers are encouraged to register their school at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, safe transportation.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?