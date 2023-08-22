Alzheimer’s disease devastates millions of Americans — it also takes their lives.
Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado is taking steps — literal ones — to raise funds on the Western Slope and is asking the public to join in the efforts.
Alzheimer’s disease devastates millions of Americans — it also takes their lives.
Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado is taking steps — literal ones — to raise funds on the Western Slope and is asking the public to join in the efforts.
The Montrose and Delta Walk to End Alzheimer’s begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Rotary Park (South Twelfth Street by Columbine Middle School), and a kick-off ceremony. The goal is to raise $15,000 in pledges to help with research and caregiver support.
Saturday’s walk will be the fourth one to be hosted in Montrose/Delta, said Lisa Smith, development manager for Western Colorado’s Alzheimer’s Association. The organization provides caregiver support groups and online education for families affected by Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
More than 6.7 million Americans are living with the disease, which is the seventh-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without prevention or cure — numbers that are set to double by 2060, according to information provided by Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee member Leah Okeson, who is also the service coordinator for Centennial Towers, a Volunteers of America Colorado living facility for adults 62 and older.
Montrose’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of 13 taking place in the state under the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. Collectively, the walks hope to raise $2.3 million.
The walk fits with Volunteers of America Colorado’s mission to help the most vulnerable, including through housing, hunger and nutrition services and other support programs.
“There are options for elders and caregivers in our community who might be struggling with a diagnosis and ongoing health concerns,” Okeson said, urging people to call the Alzheimer’s Association help line at 800-272-3900 for information.
As for the walk itself? That’s going to be a “blast,” said Okeson, who added volunteers are welcome and needed.
To volunteer, arrive at the park at about 7 a.m.
To join the 15 teams and nearly 60 people already taking part in the walk, register at act.alz.org/MOD. For more information, contact Smith at 720-699-9307 or email llsmith@alz.org.
The walk is rain or shine, but may be canceled for severe weather; check the above site on the morning of the event.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.