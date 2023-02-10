Housing and childcare are both currently hard to find in Montrose. But a creative land sale between two area nonprofits will allow for expansion of their respective programs and deliver affordable new homes and quality after-school and summer childcare for area families.

For years the sign at the corner of East Niagara and 6700 Road signaled a new Boys and Girls Club was coming to that property. But escalating construction costs kept putting the project beyond the club's reach. Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans was running low on land on which to build new homes. With some out-of-the-box thinking that involved a local movie theater, a solution for both was born. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?