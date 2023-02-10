Housing and childcare are both currently hard to find in Montrose. But a creative land sale between two area nonprofits will allow for expansion of their respective programs and deliver affordable new homes and quality after-school and summer childcare for area families.
For years the sign at the corner of East Niagara and 6700 Road signaled a new Boys and Girls Club was coming to that property. But escalating construction costs kept putting the project beyond the club's reach. Meanwhile, Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans was running low on land on which to build new homes. With some out-of-the-box thinking that involved a local movie theater, a solution for both was born.
Join the Forum at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, to hear Boys & Girls Club Director Bud Taylor and Amanda Gerhardt, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, discuss how the recent land deal will allow them to expand their services.
The Forum is free and meets at Colorado Mesa University Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, in Montrose. Please enter through the double glass doors on Cascade.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone