The West Central Public Health Partnership (WCPHP) serving Delta, Hinsdale, Gunnison, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties reminds the community that the risk of contracting certain animal-borne diseases that are more common during warm weather months since humans and animals are frequently in close contact.  

The WCPHP stresses the importance of controlling the presence of rodents and mosquitoes around homes as well as wearing insect repellent and appropriate clothing when heading outdoors.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?