Waschbusch hired as Montrose County manager

Montrose County commissioners formally hired Jon Waschbusch as the new county manager, after he was the lone internal candidate for the position.
Commissioners Sue Hansen, Keith Caddy and Roger Rash voted unanimously Wednesday to hire Waschbusch, the former deputy manager who had been serving as interim manager.
“I love my job and I can’t wait to get started and keep the momentum going for Montrose County,” Waschbusch said Wednesday, after thanking the commissioners, and his wife Megan, for their confidence and support.
Waschbusch replaces former manager Ken Norris, who accepted a revamped facilities and capital projects manager position.
By law, the county had to wait for at least 14 days after voting to accept Waschbusch’s application before extending an employment offer. The acceptance vote was on June 21, a month before Wednesday’s vote to hire him.
Prior to the vote Deputy County Attorney Julie Andress said the procedures required under Colorado’s Sunshine Law were followed. “Those have been met in this case and proper notice has been provided, and the time has elapsed, so the board can consider this contract,” she said.
Per the contract, Waschbusch is to be paid $157,000 for the first year of the agreement. (See the contract at https://tinyurl.com/mocowasch)
Hansen on Wednesday welcomed Waschbusch — who has worked for the county 16 years — to his new role.
“As you can imagine, this is a critical function for the entire community. … the job is challenging,” she said, inviting people to consider what it is like to work for three elected commissioners, each with different views and priorities. On top of navigating this, the county manager must manage, coach and lead 11 different division directors, a half-dozen ancillary divisions and work with five different elected officials, all while carrying out the vision set by the commissioners, she said.
“He’s probably not going to take the job already,” Hansen quipped. “But seriously, without a doubt we have the right person for this job.”
In his 16 years, which began with his initial hire as a planning assistant, Waschbusch did not burn out, she said. He moved up the chain in planning to become planning services manager, then became Natural Resources and Government Affairs director before becoming deputy county manager.
Waschbusch’s responsibilities have included work in public health, IT, Veterans Services, Ecological Services and GIS.
“During his tenure with the county, he continued to seek new challenges, to challenge others and to bring new vision to the county that sets us up for a bright future,” Hansen said, pointing to Waschbusch’s instrumental role in the planning of the Rimrocker Trail between the West End and Moab, Utah; his work in developing the Shavano Valley Recreation Area and forging good relationships with public land management agencies. In a county where about 68% of the land is federally managed public land, such relationships are critical, Hansen said.
She also said Waschbusch has helped secure millions in funding for county projects, including a $1 million grant for the Event Center. He “streamlined” the public health department and also was instrumental in managing $4.3 million in CARES Act funding, Hansen also said.
“I could go on and on. But I will tell you I am proud to endorse Jon Waschbusch as Montrose County manager,” Hansen said. “I personally value Jon’s vision and detailed approach to county management. His values align with ours.” Those values include conservative fiscal responsibility and a focus on core services she said, as well as “always being open and transparent, even when we have warts, and being responsible to citizens of Montrose County, those who invest and trust in us to make wise decisions.”
Waschbusch holds a bachelor’s degree in public planning from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s of Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Colorado Denver. He has also earned an A.I.C.P. certification through the American Planning Association. Outside of county work, he has served on numerous boards in leadership roles.
