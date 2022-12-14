Waschbusch named County Manager of the Year

County Manager Jon Waschbusch and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen, with Waschbusch's award. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County)

Staff Report

Less than two years after being hired as Montrose County manager, Jon Waschbusch won a major honor from Colorado Counties Inc., and the Association of City and County Managers, which on Tuesday, Dec. 13, named him County Manager of the Year.



