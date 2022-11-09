City utility crews repaired a water main break that had sent water gushing onto the road Tuesday evening; however, road repairs are now necessary and will affect westbound traffic on Main Street.
The line on Main Street between North Stough and North Lot avenues broke early that evening, Nov. 8, but repairs to stop that were made within a few hours — thanks to the rapid and professional response from city utility and street crews, City of Montrose Street Superintendent Nik Pridy said.
The break significantly affected the roadway. Water rushing to the surface washed away much of the base aggregate and saturated surrounding areas.
Street personnel discovered the underlying damage Wednesday morning and are working to prepare the subgrade for asphalt repairs. Major subgrade replacement is needed, resulting in an extended roadway repair time.
Repairs are expected to conclude by Tuesday, Nov. 15. Until these repairs are complete, Public Works crews are asking that motorists use caution in the work area and use the detours that are in place.
Westbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured onto North Stough Ave, North First Street, and back onto Main Street from North Lot Avenue. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be unaffected.
Access to businesses in the area will be provided via Stough, Pythian, and Lot Avenues. Pridy said Public Works would like to thank the public for being patient as crews repair the damage.
