Ways to help flood-affected families

Since the June 26 publication of “Drenched and decimated: Rain-swollen canal overflows and floods roads, crops, homes,” the Montrose Daily Press has learned of additional benefit accounts to help victims.
David and Sherry Hamblin’s home of 41 years was heavily damaged. To be redirected to their Go Fund Me page, visit https://tinyurl.com/hamblinrelief.
Jenn Mueller and Ryan Murray saw their organic farm, Yurtstead, destroyed, along with at least 400 barnyard fowl. In addition to the Go Fund Me account published Saturday, which was set up by a friend, people can visit https://tinyurl.com/yurtstead to view the one Mueller set up.
