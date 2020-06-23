We’re dealing with a pandemic, but remember the opioid crisis? Coronavirus is likely to make it worse.

The coronavirus pandemic overshadowed a long list of other problems that suddenly seemed less urgent in the wake of a deadly virus and its economic destruction.
Included at the top of that list: the opioid epidemic. That crisis is still raging in Colorado and predicted to get even worse thanks to the stress, isolation and financial devastation of the coronavirus.
Medical professionals, therapists and others are expecting a “wave,” or an aftershock, of substance abuse and overdose deaths because of the pandemic. And if it comes, Colorado will have fewer resources to handle it.
That’s because Colorado stripped at least $26 million for substance-abuse prevention, awareness and treatment from next year’s state budget, part of billions of dollars in cuts due to the economic shutdown and skyrocketing unemployment rate. A host of bills aimed at helping people recover from addiction — including medication-assisted treatment programs for jail inmates — were discarded as lawmakers whittled down their agenda to instead deal with more immediate problems.
“People of course are paying attention to COVID-19. I am too, but the opioid crisis was still a major thing in and of its own, and it wasn’t showing much sign of abating anyway,” said Rob Valuck, executive director of the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Use Prevention. “We have to keep one eye on each.”
One program gutted by state budget writers would have trained doctors and nurses to screen their patients for substance abuse and refer them to treatment. The $1.5 million program was stripped to $500,000 in funding.
Other programs were not just reduced, but eliminated.
