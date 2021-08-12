Staff Report
Two people were taken to the hospital after a Wednesday-morning collision that slowed traffic on U.S. 50 near Gunnison Road.
Minor to moderate injuries were reported.
The Colorado State Patrol is awaiting the completion of an incident report and did not immediately have information about the suspected cause of the crash.
The CSP reported that a 21-year-old Montrose woman driving a 2019 Toyota Camry was ticketed because of a collision with a 2018 Toyota SUV, driven by an Olathe woman, 71.
When troopers arrived at the crash scene shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, southbound traffic was operating in a single lane. The involved vehicles were being removed from the roadway within minutes of the CSP’s arrival, so that US 50 could fully reopen.
