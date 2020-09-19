Although scaled down because of the pandemic, there still will be Week of Unity of Peace events in Montrose, Sept. 21 — 27.
On Monday, Sept. 21, people all around the world will observe a minute of silence at noon. Families are encouraged to hold a “peace feast” in the evening, to remember the world’s hungry.
Locally, the Peace Pals International Children’s Art Exhibit will be on display at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Children ages 5 — 16, from all over the world, have designed posters reflecting the theme “May peace prevail on earth.” This exhibit is on display Sept. 22 — 26.
At noon, Sept. 22, there will be a prayer gathering for peace at the Peace Pole in the park across the street from the Ute Indian Museum. Masks and social distancing are required. Drums are welcome.
On Sept. 24, a peace meditation is slated for 6 p.m. at Riverbottom Park. This is a silent, interfaith meditation to pray for peace. Bring a chair and wear a mask.
Although this year’s peace dinner has been canceled, the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas board of directors will present the 2020 International Peace Award to the chosen recipient. New this year, a community service award will be presented. Also, three peace medals will be given. Presentations are at various times throughout the week.
Along with the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas, the week’s events are sponsored by the Ute Indian Museum, Montrose Center for the Arts and the Spiritual Awareness Center.
For more information, call 970-252-0908.
