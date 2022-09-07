The Annual Week of Unity and Peace returns with special peace events planned for the week of September 17-25.
The community is invited to celebrate and practice peace during this week starting with a Community Drum Circle on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m., Riverbottom Park and ending with the Culture Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Ute Indian Museum.
“All of the peace week events are family friendly and free, except for the Peace Dinner on Friday, September 23,” said Arlyn Macdonald, member of the Peace Week committee.
“For example, we are inviting families to come to the Drum Circle on Saturday, Sept. 17, and bring a picnic lunch to share with their family under the cool trees at Riverbottom Park. Drumming brings people together in a fun, harmonious, and peaceful way.”
Tuesday, Sept. 21, is the International Day of Peace, with a Meditation by the River event. This will be held along the river at Riverbottom Park from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
“Meditating in nature deepens the peaceful feelings,” Macdonald said.
The Rev. Denis Hoin Darby of the new Moon, Clouds and Mesa Meditation Centre in Montrose, will join the meditators. Everyone is invited to attend this meditation. Bring your own chairs.
A Peace Prayer Gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park, (across the street from the museum), will be at noon on Thursday, Sept. 22. A Flags of All Nations ceremony will be included. Everyone is welcome to join this gathering to pray for peace in the world.
The Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas is sponsoring the Peace Dinner on Friday, September 23, at Guru’s Restaurant in Montrose. The 2022 Peace Awards will be presented during the program. Reservations are requested for the buffet dinner which begins at 6 p.m.; call Macdonald at 970-252-0908.
The week ends with two events. The First Annual Culture Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., cosponsored by the Hispanic Affairs Project and the Ute Indian Museum. Celebrate the diverse cultures that make up our community through art, music, dance, food, displays, and more. “This is a great opportunity to introduce the children of our community to their rich multiculture heritage,” said Macdonald.
Also on Saturday, the new Peace Pole will be dedicated at 11:30 a.m., at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta following a flag retirement ceremony by the VFW.
During the entire month of September, peace art by children from around the world, is on display at the Montrose Library in the Children’s Room. The art show is provided by the Peace Pals International Children’s Art group. Each picture depicts peace from the creative viewpoint of children ages 5 - 16. Free peace coloring sheets are available for children to create their own peace art to take home.
Community churches are invited to add prayers for peace to their services on Sunday, Sept. 17 and 25.
“The more we pray for and practice peace all year long, the more peace we will have in our families, in our communities, and in the world,” Macdonald added. “We hope everyone will be able to attend one or more of the events planned for this year’s Week of Unity and Peace.”
