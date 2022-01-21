Do you want to stay “in the know”? If so, you won’t want to miss the Forum on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 8 -9 a.m., when attendees will hear the following two presentations:
1. Our answer to a shortage of police recruits? A new Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy here in Montrose.
After more than two years of planning, a summer police academy will soon be coming to Montrose for the first time. The Montrose Police Department, Colorado Mesa University, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and numerous partner agencies and organizations will be launching the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy in May.
This joint venture will give local students pursuing a career in law enforcement access to a quality, state certified training program in their own backyard. WCLEA also aims to attract cadets from outside Montrose who are looking for a summer academy and want to work in this area upon graduation.
WCLEA Director Sgt. Courtney Jones will discuss the preparations for this new academy as well as the history of how this project began. She will also break down the work involved in getting such an endeavor off the ground and give a preview of the police training people may see going on around Montrose this summer.
2. Dismantling drug trafficking organizations in our area.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force is made up of agents from the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
During 2021, the agents of the 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force remained vigilant and sought to identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking organizations operating within our community. The task force realizes that to solve this issue in our communities, they must not only prosecute those who are dealing drugs locally, but also target the supply chain of the narcotics back to the source of supply.
During this presentation Sgt. Brian Rumbaugh, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force supervisor, will describe what the task force agents have done to make our community safer and the types of drugs coming into our community.
Upcoming programs: Feb. 2 — Remarkable Women in the Old West
Feb. 9 — Our Town Matters and the recently formed Greater Montrose Chamber of Commerce
Feb. 16 — Montrose County Administrator Jon Waschbusch
The Forum meets Wednesdays, 8-9 a.m., in Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall on the corner of South Third Street and Cascade Avenue.
