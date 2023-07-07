Weigh in on crayfish importation

Rusty crayfish are an invasive species of concern in Colorado, first detected within the state in 2009. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for their input on the importation of crayfish into the state. The public comment period is open through July 30.

Recently, CPW has become aware of a significant market for live crayfish that are primarily imported into Colorado from outside of the state. CPW believes that the major species being imported is the red swamp crayfish, a species that is currently not allowed to be imported or possessed in Colorado.



