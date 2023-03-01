Welcoming woodworkers and turners: First Friday at Montrose Center for the Arts

Montrose Center for Arts is pleased to welcome the Montrose Area Woodturners and the Woodworkers Guild of Western Colorado as the Featured Artists in March.
A reception for MCA’s Featured Artists will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, as part of First Friday.
This month’s First Friday is sponsored by Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans.
Montrose Area Woodturners is a place for new and experienced turners to collaborate, contribute, and preserve the art of woodturning.
Woodturning is defined as the action of shaping wood with a lathe. To a regular soul a downed tree is nothing more than firewood or perhaps garden mulch. But to the woodturner, the tree is an art to ponder. Will it be a bowl? A wall-hanging? A delicate hollow form? Or, on a bad day, indeed the dreaded firewood!
A group of like-minded “tree ponderers” formed in 2014 and came to be known as the Montrose Area Woodturners (MAW). MAW is a recognized chapter of the American Association of Woodturners and was featured in the AWA magazine as “MAW: The Little Club that Could.” The group’s members meet monthly to hone their skills and learn new approaches to woodturning.
The Woodworkers Guild of Western Colorado has been in existence since 2006 and has continued to meet monthly since then where those interested in general woodworking could share common Interests. The club has been involved with the county fair and repaired and refinished the booths that are used at the county fair.
The guild began making Eagle Head canes for the veterans around 2014 and to date have distributed 700-plus canes where presentations are made at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. The guild has also been making birdhouses for the Audubon and Lending Library boxes that have been placed around the community.
Many of the woodturners and woodworkers will attend First Friday. Join MCA at 11 S. Park Ave. to welcome these skilled artists and view their amazing work.
