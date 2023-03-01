Welcoming woodworkers and turners: First Friday at Montrose Center for the Arts

Woodturners and woodworkers' skills are on display at Montrose Center for the Arts. (Courtesy/MCA Facebook)

Montrose Center for Arts is pleased to welcome the Montrose Area Woodturners and the Woodworkers Guild of Western Colorado as the Featured Artists in March.

A reception for MCA’s Featured Artists will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, as part of First Friday.  



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?