The West End Pay It Forward Trust recently awarded local organizations a total of $50,000 to support community and economic development in the West End.
This was WEPIFT’s fifth round of Resiliency Grants, which are intended to promote economic development and resiliency in the West End following the closure of the Tri-State power plant and New Horizon coal mine
The trust received a $500,000 donation from Tri-State in 2020, following the early closure of the power plant. The trust allocated $100,000 to its permanent endowment, ensuring the trust will always be able to give annual grants. The additional $400,000 will be awarded as Resiliency Grants until the fund is exhausted.
October of 2020 was the very first cycle. The next round of Resiliency Grants will be later in 2022.
In 2022, WEPIFT will be helping fund the Nucla-Naturita Fire Protection District’s purchase of wildland firefighting gear, as well as the EMS’ purchase of equipment to improve their response in remote areas.
In addition, WEPIFT will be contributing to the new Naturita Town Park project, an exciting development that will provide a great amenity to the community.
On the infrastructure side of things, WEPIFT will be contributing funding towards sewer system improvements at the West End Visitors Center, ensuring there will always be a hospitable first point of contact for those visiting our area.
Along with this, the trust has pledged funding towards the installation of an electric vehicle charging station on behalf of the West End Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) to increase visitor traffic and services.
Other grantees include a new bike shop in Naturita, Paradox Cycle, funded through the nonprofit Montrose West Recreation for its Trade Skills Program. This program teaches young students the skills necessary to become a professional tradesperson in the outdoor recreation world.
Another Resiliency Grant will go toward the creation of a website for the Dominguez-Escalante Expedition Educational Project (DEEEP), a collaborative volunteer effort dedicated to preserving and sharing the expedition story of western Colorado.
In addition, funding will go towards Montrose West Recreation and Paula Riley’s endeavor to bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to the West End. The Imagination Library will provide every child in the area age 0 to 5 a free book every month.
And finally, Confluence Events LLC will receive Resiliency Grant funding through Montrose West Recreation to improve the annual Hanging Flume 50k race.
The West End Pay It Forward Trust will accept its next round of applications for Resiliency Grants in mid-2022. A total of $308,252 has been awarded in Resiliency Grants thus far, with $91,784 remaining for future grant cycles.
The trust also awards smaller Community Grants, offered annually, and funded by the endowment. The deadline for Community Grant applications will be in the fall.
All grant applications are reviewed by the WEPIFT board, which consists of Jane Thompson, Sara Bachman, Hank Nelson, Alexander Price, Carla Reams, Doylene Garvey, Sara Carlisle, and Kendra Ballard.
For more information about Resiliency or Community Grants and to access an application, visit. www.westendpayitforward.org.
WEPIFT was created in 2013 with the mission to improve the West End communities now and for future generations. Its purpose is to create and grow a permanent, locally controlled endowment fund to support community and economic development projects.
Interest generated from the endowment supports community projects and charitable causes. WEPIFT policy states that it will use 5% of the total endowment each year for grants to the community. Starting with only $400 in July of 2015, the WEPIFT board has raised more than $590,000 to-date.
WEPIFT will continue raising funds for its endowment so that it can keep providing an increasing amount of support to the community for many years to come.
To make that possible, the trust hopes to increase the number of donors who give monthly. WEPIFT is now collecting approximately $700/month from donors who pledge a monthly donation through Citizens State Bank of Naturita or their primary bank. Donations of $10 per month have a significant impact.
To learn more about WEPIFT, please contact westendpift@gmail.com, look for us on Facebook, or visit westendpayitforward.org.