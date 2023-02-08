This year marks the tenth anniversary of the West End Pay It Forward Trust.

The trust serves as a local endowment, supporting economic development and contributing to the area’s future. Since its inception in 2013, the Trust has awarded $47,900 in community grants and over $295,000 in resiliency grants to West End nonprofits and government entities.



