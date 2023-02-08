This year marks the tenth anniversary of the West End Pay It Forward Trust.
The trust serves as a local endowment, supporting economic development and contributing to the area’s future. Since its inception in 2013, the Trust has awarded $47,900 in community grants and over $295,000 in resiliency grants to West End nonprofits and government entities.
This funding has helped to sustain local organizations working to address issues ranging from food insecurity to teen workforce preparedness.
The work of the trust has been made possible through the efforts of its committed board members and the contributions of partner organizations, including the Telluride Foundation, Citizens State Bank, and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
The West End Pay It Forward Trust’s first decade of existence has been powerfully shaped by board President Jane Thompson. A third-generation Uravan resident, Thompson has worked as an early childhood teacher at the Paradox Valley Charter School and as an employee of the Nucla-Naturita Telephone Company. She is an incredibly active member of the West End community. In addition to her position on the West End Pay It Forward Trust, Thompson is also president of the Rimrocker Historical Society and has served as a board member of the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce, West End Public School Board, West End Early Childhood Council, and Montrose County Historical Landmark Advisory Board.
In January, Thompson decided to step down as board president of the West End Pay It Forward Trust. The role has been assumed by attorney and fellow West End native Sara Bachman. Thompson will continue to steward the trust in its second decade as the board’s vice president.
Working alongside Sara and Jane are the trust’s other board members: Carla Reams, Kendra Ballard, Doylene Garvey, Sara Bray, Sarah Carlisle, and Alexander Price. April Montgomery of the Telluride Foundation also serves as an ex-officio member of the board.
During Thompson’s tenure, the West End Pay It Forward Trust developed from a nascent organization into a local leader, and the Trust, in partnership with the West End community, will continue to grow and to prosper in the next decade and beyond.
