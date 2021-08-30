As the result of successful fundraising efforts and a growing endowment, the West End Pay It Forward Trust, working in partnership with the Citizens State Bank of Ouray-Montrose County Branch, is excited to announce that it is offering up to $12,000 in Community Grants, with a maximum request amount of $2,500 per organization.
This grant opportunity is available to any nonprofit organization, local taxing entity, or organization working under the umbrella of a nonprofit that strives to benefit the community and its residents. Grants will be awarded to organizations for projects that focus specifically on the West End communities of Nucla, Naturita, Bedrock, and Paradox.
Organizations are encouraged to apply for a minimum of $500 up to a maximum of $2,500. For grant guidelines, priorities, and a downloadable applications, please go to www.westendpayitforward.org; paper applications are also available from Bachman Law, LLC at 140 E. Main Street, Naturita. Applications must be received by Nov. 1 via one of the following options: mail a completed application to WEPIFT, PO Box 171, Naturita, CO 81422 or send an electronic copy to westendpift@gmail.com. You can also drop off a completed application at Sara Bachman’s law office at the address listed above. Applicants are encouraged to apply early. For questions, please contact the WEPIFT board at westendpift@gmail.com.
WEPIFT was created in 2013 with the mission to improve the West End communities now and for future generations. Its purpose is to create and grow a permanent, locally controlled endowment fund to support community and economic development projects. Interest generated from the endowment supports community projects and charitable causes.
WEPIFT policy states that it will use 5% of the total endowment each year for grants to the community. Starting with only $400 in July of 2015, the WEPIFT board has now raised over $185,000 to date. This year, WEPIFT is partnering with Citizens State Bank of Ouray-Montrose County Branch, which is contributing $6,000 to make a total amount of $12,000 possible for it to distribute through Community Grants.
In 2020, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. generously donated $500,000 to WEPIFT to support economic and community development in the West End. WEPIFT will deploy this $500,000 by distributing $400,000 over the next five years through Resiliency Grants, which are a different grant opportunity. The next deadline for Resiliency Grants, which differ from Community Grants in that they are more specifically focused on economic development, is March 31, 2022. For more information about Resiliency Grants go to https://www.westendpayitforward.org/grant-programs.
The remaining $100,000 is invested into the trust’s long-term endowment, which is used to help fund annual community grants. With the help of Tri-State’s donation and numerous generous individual and business donors, WEPIFT is now at the point where it can make substantial grants every year from the endowment fund.
WEPIFT will continue raising funds for its endowment so that it can keep providing an increasing amount of support to the community for many years to come. To make that possible, the Trust hopes to increase the number of donors who give monthly.
Currently, WEPIFT is collecting approximately $700/month from donors who pledge a monthly donation through Citizens State Bank of Naturita, their primary bank, or their credit/debit card online. Donations of $10 per month make a huge difference! WEPIFT is a simple and lasting way for residents of the West End to make a difference in their community by paying it forward to help the community now and for future generations.
To learn more about WEPIFT, contact westendpift@gmail.com, look for it on Facebook, or visit westendpayitforward.org. If interested in joining the WEPIFT board, send letters of intent to westendpift@gmail.com.
