West Nile virus has been confirmed in Delta County, where a Surface Creek man in his 80s is the first known human case of the mosquito-borne illness for that county this year.
Delta County, which last year had a reported 15 human West Nile virus cases of the statewide total of 35, is considered a “hotspot” for the virus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Montrose County had one human case of West Nile virus last year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
There are none to date in Montrose County.
“It could cause illness and it could become longterm in some individuals, depending on underlying conditions. We generally get cases, but on the Western Slope, Delta is generally the area that gets the most,” Montrose County Communicable Disease Specialist Lisa Gallegos said.
The virus is spread to humans and animals through a bite from an infected culex mosquito. Human-to-human transmission does not occur.
Although there is a human case in Delta County, as of Aug. 9, there hadn’t been positive mosquito “pools” there, according to a news release from Delta County Public Health.
A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Mosquito pools are not currently being collected from the Surface Creek area. The first positive mosquito pool was on July 7 in Weld County.
Most human cases of the virus are reported in August and September each year; most of those afflicted are asymptomatic.
About 20% develop flu-like symptoms and fewer than 1% develop serious, potentially fatal, illnesses. Those 60 and older and/or with certain medical conditions are at greater risk. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says to see a medical provider if you develop severe headaches or confusion.
Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months, DCPH said.
DCPH reminds the community that, with the delta-variant of COVID-19 circulating, symptoms such as a fever or headache are similar to those of West Nile virus.
The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors:
• Drain standing water on property;
• Dusk and dawn — avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high;
• DEET, picaridin, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent;
• Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.
For more information: https://www.deltacounty.com/451/Animals-Insects or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911.
You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html
