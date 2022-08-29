West Nile virus claimed one Montrose County resident during a season that is proving unusually severe here.
The Montrose County death, announced last week, was of a woman in her 50s, who had underlying medical conditions. The woman is thought to have contracted the virus earlier this month.
As of Monday, Aug. 29, Montrose County was reporting 12 cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile, with two people hospitalized because of the virus.
The current case total ties the number of West Nile cases recorded in Montrose County for all of last year.
Although West Nile virus is common, this year, the county is seeing more people with symptoms far more serious than the usual uncomplicated fever.
Last week, when the county announced the virus death and when total cases stood at eight, five people had been hospitalized because of West Nile — a “concerning number,” Montrose County Communicable Disease Coordinator Lisa Gallegos said in the initial announcement.
Several patients developed encephalitis (brain inflammation) or meningitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal membranes) due to the virus, Dr. Joe Adragna, Montrose County Public Health medical advisor, said, also in the announcement.
“West Nile virus can cause long-term complications in the young and elderly,” he said.
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Use of screens, long sleeves and pants, DEET based repellent, and avoiding peak times like the cool morning or evening can help reduce your risk.”
Gallegos on Monday said the severity of cases appears to be due mainly to underlying medical conditions of those who become infected. She said the county remains highly concerned about the virus, which is having more of a presence here this year.
“It seems to be like they come in waves. Delta County usually has more than we do, but this year seems to be our time,” she said.
Delta County reported the first human case of West Nile virus at the end of July. Delta County also has recorded a death due to West Nile virus.
Case counts are based on the county of residence of the patients who test positive for West Nile. Each medical provider or hospital that tests for the virus reports the positives to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which then informs the county origin, whose public health employees investigate to see where a patient might have been bitten by an infected culex mosquito.
Most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms. About 20% of infected people will have flu-like symptoms, and fewer than 1% develop a serious, potentially deadly illness.
People older than 60 and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness. See a health care provider if you develop severe headaches or confusion.
The CDPHE and Montrose County Public Health urge community members to protect themselves.
To protect yourself:
• Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus, and para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. Follow label instructions.
• Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.
• Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.
To mosquito-proof your home:
• Drain standing water around your house at least once every week. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys, and puddles.
• Install or repair screens on windows and doors.
• Replace outdoor lights with yellow “bug lights”. These attract fewer mosquitos. These do not repel mosquitos, just limit the amount.
• For more information, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/