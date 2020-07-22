West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in Delta County this year, according to a press release from the Delta County Health Department.
Two samples of mosquitoes trapped in the City of Delta on July 14 tested positive for the virus. These are the first WNV positive mosquitoes collected in the state of Colorado this year, the press release stated. To date, no laboratory confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in humans have been documented from persons residing in the county.
The West Nile Virus season is now at its peak and the health department strongly urges residents to take preventative measures against the virus.
The health department recommends that residents protect themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes by draining standing water on property, avoid being outdoors at dusk or dawn when mosquito activity is high, use bug repellent that has DEET as an ingredient, dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and make sure all doors or windows that are left open in the house are tightly screened.
More information on West Nile Virus can be found online at fightthebitecolorado.com or call 1-877-462-2911; for local information call 970- 874-2165.
