West Region Wildfire Council staffer wins national award

The Wildfire Mitigation Awards committee has named Courtney Haynes, West Region Wildfire Council wildfire mitigation forester, as one of the three individuals chosen to receive the 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Awards.
The Wildfire Mitigation Awards are designed to recognize effective community wildfire adaptation and risk reduction efforts by individuals and organizations. Established in 2014, the Wildfire Mitigation Awards are jointly sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Fire Protection Association and the USDA Forest Service.
In her position, Haynes works with other agencies and organizations to serve a six-county-area—called the “West Region”—roughly 5.6 million acres in western Colorado.
Haynes regularly meets with landowners to assess wildfire risk, recommends home-hardening strategies and forest management treatments to reduce wildfire risk while educating homeowners about WRWC’s Vegetation Management Cost-Share Program. Her leadership has been instrumental, and she has made measurable improvements to the program, including boosting its reach and increasing participation.
Since 2018, Haynes has worked with 134 homeowners to establish defensible space on their property and reduced fuels on 725 acres. In total, the WRWC’s Vegetation Management Cost-Share Program has helped to protect at least 619 homes from wildfire through fuels reduction and the creation of defensible space.
Haynes has exceeded WRWC’s annual targets by engaging with hundreds of residents across 40 at-risk Wildland Urban Interface/Intermix (WUI) communities. To date, she has met with 788 residents across the west region through WRWC’s Site Visit Program. Other accomplishments include working with the Trout Lake community to develop a community assessment to assess wildfire risk and assisting the Ouray County Land Use Planning Commission in strengthening the Wildfire Mitigation Section of its Land Use Code.
“Courtney’s leadership, creativity and pure passion for forest health and home hardening puts her in an elite class of practitioners providing service to our communities,” said John Bennett, district chief for Telluride Fire Protection District, who also serves as the chair for WRWC’s board of directors. “Courtney Haynes is a great example of what wildfire mitigation education and outreach should be, on the ground, partnering with other agencies, building trust, educating, interacting with residents and treating acres.”
Haynes routinely works with landowners to identify wildfire risks and assist them in implementing wildfire mitigation strategies.
Ouray County residents, Dean and Kelly Martinac, live in a high risk WUI community. “When we purchased our home, I noticed there was a lot of unhealthy trees on the property. Our Realtor mentioned this program WRWC was offering and said to contact them,” Dean said.
“The way Courtney interacted with us was the best. You could tell she cared about protecting people and their property. We knew she was someone we could depend on and trust to make a defensible fire zone for the house and property.”
In addition to working with landowners and other WRWC partners, Courtney fosters and maintains good working relationships with numerous regional vegetation management contractors. “Courtney has facilitated programs to ensure the region has a reliable supply of mitigation contractors to continue providing services. Her management of the Contractor Showcase program continues to attract mitigation companies eager to take part in opportunities provided by the Council,” noted Tom Austin, Assistant Chief of the Log Hill Fire Protection District.
When announcing the award at a recent bimonthly Council meeting, Megan Fitzgerald-McGowan of the National Fire Protection Association and a member of the selection committee noted, “One particular activity that stood out to the committee as innovative, much needed and hopefully duplicable was the Vegetation Management Contractor Workshop. In 2019, Courtney co-lead an effort with partners from the Colorado State Forest Service and southwest Colorado chapter of the Society of American Foresters to develop and facilitate a vegetation management contractor workshop which provided information and resources to over 20 regional contractors.
“The Bureau of Land Management has worked in partnership with the WRWC since 2009, and we could not be prouder of the work of the council and Courtney,” said Brandon Lewis, BLM CO Southwest District Fire Management Officer.
Jamie Gomez, executive director of the West Region Wildfire Council said: “We are certainly proud of Courtney’s accomplishments, and grateful that she is being recognized at this level for all of her hard work.”
The 2021 Wildfire Mitigation Awards will be presented at the Wildland-Urban Interface Conference in Reno, Nevada, Nov. 14-15, 2021.
To learn more about the West Region Wildfire Council and the proactive steps that residents and communities of Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties can take to prepare for wildfire, including requesting a site visit with Haynes, visit www.COwildfire.org.
