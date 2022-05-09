Western Colorado Community Foundation delivers a nice surprise for Pomona Elementary

From left, Carlton Mason of Western Colorado Community Foundation, Pomona teacher Brandon Fouch and WCCF board member Joey Boese, on May 5. The foundation gave the school a $2,500 surprise grant. (Submitted photo)
Pomona Elementary in Montrose is among the latests recipients of “surprise grants” from the Western Colorado Community Foundation. The foundation on May 5 presented $2,500 to Pomona’s Affective Needs Program.
Foundation board members Joey Boese and Carlton Mason presented the grant.
“The grant will provide funding for Mr. (Brandon) Fouch’s Affective Needs students to attend Equine Experiential Learning through Metaphorse, a local nonprofit,” said Boese. “This program is essential for a child’s physical and emotional development.”
The foundation is celebrating 25 years of promoting local philanthropy and managing charitable endowments and legacy gifts for the community. As part of the celebration, WCCF plans to award 16 “surprise” grants to nonprofit organizations to recognize the work and impact of nonprofit partners across western Colorado. Local and regional board members and community leaders will identify the organizations and present the awards. Each grant award is $2,500 for a total of $40,000 in grants across the seven counties served by WCCF.
“A huge thank you from Pomona! We really appreciate the funds,” said Principal Christopher Lehman.
“It will go a long way to support our Affective Needs program and our students. Mr. Fouch and staff have done an amazing job of finding ways to creatively engage students through outdoor experiences. These funds will go towards supporting those experiences and activities.”
The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. The Community Foundation manages over 300 charitable funds totaling $120 million in assets and awards over $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.
