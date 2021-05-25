The Western Colorado Community Foundation announced a new funding opportunity to help youth regain skills and build resilience coming out of year of isolation and loss due to COVID-19.
The Community Grants for Recovery and Resilience for Youth Fund is now accepting applications and the deadline to apply is July 15. This funding opportunity is available to organizations operating within the counties served by the foundation: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan and Rio Blanco.
Grant funding targets after-school and school break programs that provide academic support while offering coping and confidence building activities. Programs that offer parents and teaching staff resources to help youth build back up skills, focus and self-regulation will also be eligible.
For more information, or to apply, visit wc-cf.org/nonprofits/grantmaking.
The Western Colorado Community Foundation serves seven counties in western Colorado, managing charitable funds for community good. Currently, the foundation manages over 300 charitable funds totaling $100 million in assets and awards nearly $5 million in grants and scholarships annually.
