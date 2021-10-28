Kaisa Simon remembers her time on Partners Mentoring Youth’s Teen Advisory Board as a pivotal one that allowed her and her peers to showcase what they had to offer the community. Giving young people the chance to show that they can impact their own lives and those of others in turn teaches them that they are valued, said Simon, who is now the Montrose case manager for Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray.
To take the concept up a notch, the youth mentoring service is seeking teens between 14 and 18 to become members of the newly formed Western Slope Changemakers.
“I would just really love to give young people an opportunity to say ‘This is something that is not working in our community’ and to be part of making it work for them, as well as making the community work better,” Simon said.
Teens from Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties who are self-starters and want to contribute to the betterment of their communities can apply to join the Changemakers at partners-west.org; the deadline for applications is Nov. 12. Placements will be given to between one and four applicants from each of the three counties.
Partners wants youth-driven solutions to problems youths themselves identify. The nonprofit can supply $1,000 in project funding, as well as networking, guidance and mentorship. However, the projects themselves are to be conceived of and brought to fruition by the teen Changemakers.
“We’re really looking for the kids to guide us in their projects. We want to be a support to them. So they’re in the driver’s seat,” Simon said.
“Changemakers is kind of a way to enhance the (teen advisory) board,” said Partners Executive Director Curtis Hearst. “We wanted to get the kids on with their own ideas, rather than use the teen board as a vehicle for Partners ideas. … In all youth-serving organizations there is a trend for more youth voice and that was something we identified. We wanted to give them more freedom on what they want to do.”
The Teen Advisory Board will remain in place; it helps Partners with monthly activities, including for those youths who are on a waiting list to be matched with an adult mentor through Partners.
The Changemakers can also assist with these monthly activities and be role models to kids on the waiting lists, but when it comes to Changemakers’ projects, Hearst said: “We also want them to bring their own ideas to the table that we can support.”
Because Partners doesn’t want to decide for the Changemakers what the projects will be, its staff offered only general ideas of project types, such as environmental issues or tackling substance abuse from a youth perspective — anything that positively affects youths and/or community development. “It could be all sorts of stuff,” said Simon.
“I’m just excited to see what the kids come up with and where they see areas for improvement in the community,” Hearst said.
Partners looked to Eagle County in planning Changemakers, taking pointers from that county’s Mountain Youth program. That program began in 2001 as the Eagle River Youth Coalition to provide cohesion among the area’s youth service providers. According to its online description, Mountain Youth collaborates to help youths reach their potential by listening to community needs and responding with programs such as substance-use prevention and youth advocacy.
The local Partners also is drawing on the Colorado Office of Behavioral Health, which provided technical assistance in launching Western Slope Changemakers.
“We had support in our discussions to get to this point from the Office of Behavioral Health, which is one of our primary funders,” Hearst said.
He reiterated Partners is after youth-driven ideas for community issues youths themselves identify.
“We wanted to make sure we’re getting youth voices heard. The projects in the past have been very much dictated by funding and really geared toward substance-use prevention. That’s not off the table, but we want to hear what youths themselves see as an issue and how they would like to tackle it,” Hearst said.
“I think that youth have a lot to offer and we should let them offer it,” said Simon. “We’re a resource to the youth. The vision is very much theirs.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.