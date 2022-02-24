Western Slope mountain lion density study underway near Gunnison; roundtable meeting coming up

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is in its second year of the Western Slope Mountain Lion Density Study. This year’s project is taking place in the Gunnison area where it is being led by biologist Kevin Blecha.
The study began in 2021 in Middle Park in CPW’s Northwest Region. Gunnison was selected for this year’s study in the Southwest Region. The study will alternate locations between the two regions each year during the decade-long project.
The purpose of the study is to get a better understanding of mountain lion populations across the Western Slope of Colorado. Through better understanding of the population density, CPW can make even more informed management decisions based on the science.
“For me personally and professionally, I have been hoping for a mountain lion project in my area for a long time,” said Brandon Diamond, CPW area wildlife manager in the Gunnison area. “It’s an exciting time. Predator management is a big deal, and having more data to rely on will only enhance our local and statewide management.”
CPW biologists and field staff are working to put Global Positioning System collars on adult mountain lions along with numbered ear tags on each captured animal. CPW is also placing numerous remote cameras across the region.
By analyzing images on the remote cameras, CPW researchers can then identify mountain lions that have been marked with ear tags versus those without any markers. That relationship between marked and unmarked mountain lions can help CPW get a better estimate of the mountain lion density in the area.
“While other mountain lion research projects in Colorado are and have been done to answer a range of biological questions, we are really laser focused on getting a better estimate of the numbers of mountain lions here,” said Blecha.
It is CPW’s goal to collar and tag 25 mountain lions at the selected study location each year. The projects are scheduled to take place in the months of January to March when mountain lions and their prey source are on their winter ranges.
CPW attempts to cage trap mountain lions when local reports of mountain lion activity come through in a timely fashion.
Staff may also use local hound handlers that have dogs bred specifically for tracking mountain lions in the snow. The hounds will try to put a mountain lion up a tree or in a position where CPW staff can dart the animal.
While sedated, CPW staff affix a GPS collar as well as numbered ear tags on the animal. Once the collar and tags are in place and a quick examination of each mountain lion is complete, a reversal drug is administered and the animal quickly recovers. The examination helps biologists estimate the age and condition of each mountain lion captured.
CPW is only collaring independent (adult and subadult) mountain lions, not kittens.
“We are actively engaged in this study right now and trying to capture mountain lions in the Gunnison area,” Blecha said.
“If people have a dead animal such as a deer in their backyard that just appeared or if they’ve seen a mountain lion that day, we would like to know about it over the next few months. That will help us with our capture efforts.”
To report a mountain lion sighting in the Gunnison area, call the field office at 970-641-7060.
John Livingston is the public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, based in Durango.