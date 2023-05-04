In a merging of modern and historic, a group of Western Colorado University students from the history and computer science departments have teamed up to build a website that will take people on a virtual tour of historic buildings around the City of Gunnison. 

Western’s Professor Heather Thiessen-Reily, Ph.D., who has been serving on the Gunnison County Historic Preservation Commission for several years, had been looking for an opportunity to fulfill a long-held ambition to pair her history students with students in the computer science department. She found it when she got a request for collaborators on a senior project. 



