Time to make Daylight Saving Time permanent?
“I am in support of 1 set time without the yearly spring forward or fall back. I personally love DST being able to enjoy more outdoor activities after work from grilling on the patio for dinner to enjoying an evening walk or a quick 9 holes of golf.” — Connie B.
“I just would like to see us stop changing. I don’t really care if we stick with daylight savings time or go back to regular time, I just don’t like the switching twice a year.” — Linda G.
“Personally I detest Daylight Saving Time.” — Patricia L.
“Time will tell what Congress does, but everyone offered a valuable perspective.” — Katharhynn Heidelberg, Assistant Editor and Senior Writer
Have any businesses in Montrose or nearby towns closed since March 2020 that you’re going to miss?
“I’m still pining for those halcyon days of Jean’s Westerner, Crazy House, Stockmen’s…” — Dave E.
“Chinese restaurant on Townsend near San Juan. Good food, pleasant employees … Miss them badly.” — Maureen B.
A $33 million expansion will be added to the Montrose airport. What do you think about this big investment?
“The expansion is long overdue. This will make Montrose the gateway to Telluride. The traffic light is needed as it is almost impossible to turn left on Townsend when exiting the airport.” — William P.
“While I’m all for the obvious need for parking and terminal improvements, I have a question: Does there come a point where Montrose says ‘no’ to increased flights and the associated vehicle traffic?” — Dave E.
“I was simply trying to turn around on Townsend and mistakenly turned into the airport. It was Friday 3/18. I was shocked. I know that spring break is bringing many college ski clubs to Telluride, but the overwhelming congestion at the airport was astonishing ... I hope 33 million is enough.” — Robert M.
“Any plans to expand the paved, secure airport parking areas?” — Peter S.
How far will the “rise of remote” go?
“Interesting topic! I have been a remote worker since 2016 and find my best work is done at my home office. I understand this isn’t realistic for everyone though because kids or other life things could affect efficiency.” — Jeff R.
“The library was my favorite studying destination in college, but I hadn’t thought about them as a potential space to do work as an ~adult.~ I was super impressed with our library when I first moved here, too: there’s a good selection and a great vibe inside. Let’s hear it for libraries!” — Anna Lynn Winfrey, Staff Writer
“I’d be curious to learn how the space has evolved since it was home to Proximity and now Alt Space. I was in there last fall and started to learn more in-depth about co-working spaces and what makes them different from a home office. I’m interested to see how it all evolves with people having so many options now.” — Josue Perez, Staff Writer