One of the outfits representative of what different sexual assault survivors were wearing when they were assaulted hangs at Montrose Regional Library Tuesday, April 25, as part of the national "What Were You Wearing" exhibit. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
This sundress represents what a university student, who disclosed having been sexually assaulted at age 6, was wearing when it happened. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The sign was short, but said so much. In just a few words, placed next to an ordinary-looking T-shirt and cargo-style jeans, the author upended the persistent myth that clothing causes sexual assault.
In answering the question “what were you wearing,” the university student said: “It’s funny; no one has ever asked me that before. They ask me if being raped means I’m gay or if I fought back or how I could ‘let this happen to me,’ but never about my clothes.”
The author's clothing at the time of the assault was recreated as part of a showing of the national “What Were You Wearing” exhibit that came to Montrose on Tuesday.
The exhibit is designed to show people who still believe that clothing causes sexual assaults how misguided that thinking is. "What were you wearing" is a question many sexual assault victims are asked — women and girls more frequently than boys or men.
Montrose’s installation, hosted by Latimer House and other partners, showcased outfits from a bathing suit (worn by a victim who was attacked while changing in her tent), to three different outfits worn by the same victim the three times she was assault (one of these was a child’s dress; she was 5).
On another section of wall at the Montrose Regional Library, a different child’s sundress hung all alone. The placard with it read: “Months later, my mother would stand in front of my closet and complain about how I never wore any of my dresses anymore. I was six years old.”
If you missed the Montrose installation, you can check out the 2023 exhibit online at the Dove Center, dovecenter.org. If you or someone you know needs help because of a sexual assault (or domestic violence), the Latimer House offers confidential services in Montrose as part of Hilltop Family Resource Center, 540 S. First St., 970-252-7445. Crisis line: 1-844-990-5500.
