The sign was short, but said so much. In just a few words, placed next to an ordinary-looking T-shirt and cargo-style jeans, the author upended the persistent myth that clothing causes sexual assault.

In answering the question “what were you wearing,” the university student said: “It’s funny; no one has ever asked me that before. They ask me if being raped means I’m gay or if I fought back or how I could ‘let this happen to me,’ but never about my clothes.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

